Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMB stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.17%.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
