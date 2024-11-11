Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 4,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company's stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

