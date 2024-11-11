Belite Bio (BLTE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Belite Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $81.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of -1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $83.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

