Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $8,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 132,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,731. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.83%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.