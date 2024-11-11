BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $83.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,401. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -234.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 826.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 36,613 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of BILL by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 294,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

