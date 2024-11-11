Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of BGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.88.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, pearls, and giftware.

