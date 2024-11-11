BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

BDJ opened at $8.85 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

