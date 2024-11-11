BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Raised to $8.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.47, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $741.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently -271.99%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Philip M. Tseng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,481 shares in the company, valued at $158,552.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 25,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,153.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Tseng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,552.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,875 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,667 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 61.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 468,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

