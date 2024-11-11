Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin' Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The company's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin' Brands will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

