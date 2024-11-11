Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLBD. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,715,507.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,146. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 1,227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

