BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Price

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.38. 44,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $697.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in International Money Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.2% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 41.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

