Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 3300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

StockNews.com lowered Brady from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Brady Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Brady’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,895. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,895. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,014.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 65.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brady by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

