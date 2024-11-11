BRF (BRFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect BRF to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect BRF to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.93. BRF has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRF

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.