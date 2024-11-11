Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Sells $30,260.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $30,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,801.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $411.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,396,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

