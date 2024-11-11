Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) PT at $163.12

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.12.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $171.40 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of -380.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,539 shares of company stock worth $46,439,330. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

