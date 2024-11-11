Brokers Set Expectations for Upstream Bio Q4 Earnings

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upstream Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upstream Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($5.75) per share.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

UPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ UPB opened at $26.18 on Monday. Upstream Bio has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Insider Transactions at Upstream Bio

In related news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc bought 1,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,975,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,975,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc purchased 1,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erez Chimovits bought 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,432,841. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Upstream Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.