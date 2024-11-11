Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 2.3 %

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.20. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -173.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

