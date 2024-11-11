Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 2.0 %
BEP traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $25.90. 304,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.17%.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.
