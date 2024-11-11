Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

BEP traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $25.90. 304,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.17%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

