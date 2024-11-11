Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,214,488,000 after acquiring an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total value of $334,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,437 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,378. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $799.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $721.55 and a 200 day moving average of $672.01. The company has a market cap of $341.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.60 and a 52-week high of $803.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

