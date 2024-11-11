Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,133 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AZN stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

