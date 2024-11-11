Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $300.99 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.64. The company has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

