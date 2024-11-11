Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after purchasing an additional 790,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,374,000 after acquiring an additional 716,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

DLR stock opened at $182.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.87 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.63. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.36, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 410.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Profile



Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

