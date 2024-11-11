Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bumble has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth $24,121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Joho Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,242,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

