Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.94% from the company’s previous close.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of CVKD stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.52. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $32.55.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

