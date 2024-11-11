Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.94% from the company’s previous close.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of CVKD stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.52. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $32.55.
About Cadrenal Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadrenal Therapeutics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.