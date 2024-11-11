Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 20th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.