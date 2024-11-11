Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHI opened at $11.91 on Monday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

