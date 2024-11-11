Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 20th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.73 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.77 and a twelve month high of 16.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.50.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
