Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Ventum Financial from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

CF stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.97. 70,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,473. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.85.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

