Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.83 and last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

