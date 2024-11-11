Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GOEV opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Several analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

