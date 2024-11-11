CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $26.50 to $38.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $713,261.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 480,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,722.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,815.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,065 shares of company stock worth $1,823,794 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 3,512.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 467,042 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 321,318 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in CarGurus by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $4,222,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $3,978,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

