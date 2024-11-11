Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires 4,399 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.72 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

