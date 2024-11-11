Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 0.7% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

SPHQ stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $68.73.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

