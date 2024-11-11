Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

