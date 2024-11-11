Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys 397 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,633,777. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $921.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $877.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $943.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

