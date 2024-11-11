Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 181.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after buying an additional 66,482 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,086,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,624,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $375.96 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $266.93 and a 1 year high of $377.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.71. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.