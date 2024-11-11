Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

