Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $222.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $212.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $196.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average of $192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.