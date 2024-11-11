Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.06 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 122.59% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,002,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 12.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.