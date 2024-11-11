Century Communities Announces Executive Leadership Changes and Bylaws Amendment

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) revealed significant executive leadership changes as outlined in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2024. The company’s Board of Directors has initiated management succession planning by establishing a new role of Executive Chair and appointing Dale Francescon, presently the Chairman of the Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer, to this position. Effective January 1, 2025, Dale Francescon will transition to the role of Executive Chair, relinquishing his current positions.

In conjunction with this change, Robert J. Francescon, the current Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, has been elected as the sole Chief Executive Officer and President, effective from the same date. Both executives are expected to have their individual employment agreements modified before January 1, 2025, reflecting their new roles within the organization.

Additionally, on the same date, Century Communities’ Board approved an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws, coming into effect on January 1, 2025. This amendment clarifies that both the Chair of the Board and Vice Chair of the Board positions, if existing, can be held by either executive or non-executive members within the organization. A revised version of the bylaws, incorporating this amendment, has been sanctioned by the Board. The detailed text of the amended bylaws has been appended as Exhibit 3.1 to the present Form 8-K filing.

In adherence to reporting requirements, the company provided the updated Bylaws as Exhibit 3.1 and the cover page in Inline XBRL as Exhibit 104 in the filings.

As per the filing, this disclosure was made to satisfy the stipulations of Sections 5.02, 5.03, and 9.01 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The designated signatory for this report was J. Scott Dixon, Chief Financial Officer, on behalf of Century Communities, Inc. The filing date for this report was November 8, 2024.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in these statements due to various factors. Interested parties are advised to refer to the Company’s SEC filings for a comprehensive understanding of the risks involved.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

