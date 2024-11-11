Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRL. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.69.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $166.87 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,821,000 after acquiring an additional 509,163 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

