Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.19 and last traded at $172.19, with a volume of 280560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.59.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

