Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,349 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Plexus worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $448,863.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,467.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,021 shares of company stock worth $6,285,388. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.18 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

