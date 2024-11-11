Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $201.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

