Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $8.22 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,164 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $117.83 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

