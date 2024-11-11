Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,291 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,291 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Oracle stock opened at $189.25 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $190.16. The company has a market cap of $524.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

