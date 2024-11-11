Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,546 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Enpro worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enpro by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Enpro in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Trading Up 0.0 %

Enpro stock opened at $163.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.41. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Enpro’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

