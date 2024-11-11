Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 74,451 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,451 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Cactus worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 330.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $2,055,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,501.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $2,055,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,501.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $67.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

