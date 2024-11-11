Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Communities by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,677,000 after buying an additional 1,105,306 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 767,126 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Sun Communities by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,641 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $125.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.