Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.78 and last traded at $94.78, with a volume of 142199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.98%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

